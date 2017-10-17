Man charged in 2010 murder of Peru State College woman

Murder charges have finally filed in the 2010 disappearance and suspected death of Peru State College student, 19-year-old Tyler “Ty” Thomas.

"It's very good for the family and now hopefully they will have a measure of justice," Thomas’ family attorney Vince Powers said Tuesday.

The complaint made by the State of Nebraska charged now 36-year-old Joshua Keadle of first degree murder.

Powers said he thinks the evidence has always been there, but because Keadle is serving time for a sexual assault charge that stemmed from Thomas' disappearance, it gave investigators more time to build a concrete case.

"Keadle is in prison, so he wasn't going anywhere,” Power said. “And that allowed authorities to investigate it."

Keadle was long a person of interest in Ty's disappearance -- even while he interviewed with the media a week after she'd been missing.

"She was just walking along,” Keadle said in an interview with Channel 3 News in Omaha on December 12th, 2010. “The only reason I really noticed her is you see students walking back and forth quite a bit, but she didn't have a jacket on and it was pretty cold that night."

But in a 2010 court affidavit, Keadle said he and Thomas had sex the night she disappeared.

He eventually left her on a boat dock near the Missouri River. Her body was never found.

"I find Joshua Keadle to be a terrible human being,” Powers said. “There's nothing interesting about him there's nothing good about him, nothing at all."

For the better part of a decade, Ty's family fought like warriors through a slew of civil court cases, buying time for criminal charges to come to fruition.

Powers said they were preparing to take the case before a grand jury, but Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s office said in a press release Tuesday investigators found enough evidence to charge Keadle.

"No parent should ever have to bury a child,” Powers said. “No parent should ever have to leave their child at a college dorm and have to drive away and never see them again. And it's been terrible and it's a hole in their heart that will never be filled."

The attorney general's office will prosecute the case.

A court date has not yet been set.