Creighton volleyball's Witt and Winters named Big East players of week

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Creighton Volleyball teammates Jaali Winters and Brittany Witt have been honored by the BIG EAST as the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.



The duo helped the Bluejays to a 2-0 week that featured a 3-2 win over Butler and a 3-0 triumph against Xavier to help Creighton improve to 14-5 on the season and 7-1 in league play.



Winters averaged 5.56 points, 5.25 kills, 3.25 digs and 0.38 blocks per set while hitting .295 in wins over a team picked second in the BIG EAST (Butler) and last year's conference tournament runner-up (Xavier). For the week, Winters had three or more kills in all eight sets she played.



The junior outside hitter from Ankeny, Iowa, opened her week with 28 kills, 19 digs, two blocks and an ace in a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Butler. The 28 kills tied the two-time All-American's career-high, were tied for third-most in CU history, and also set a D.J. Sokol Arena record by a Bluejay. With Creighton down 0-2 at the intermission, Winters had six kills in the third set, eight kills and four digs in the fourth set and four kills in the fifth set before delivering an ace on match point.



Two days later, Winters tied for team-high honors with 14 kills (against just one error), hitting .433 with seven kills in a 3-0 sweep over Xavier.



This is the first time in Winters' career that she's been named BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week, though she was honored by the league as Freshman of the Week six times in 2015.



Witt averaged 6.12 digs and 0.62 assists per set last week and notched a season-best 30 digs in Friday's 3-2 comeback win over Butler. Witt had seven digs in the fourth set (a 25-23 win) before adding nine digs in CU's 15-9 fifth set triumph.



The sophomore libero from Omaha then added 19 digs in CU's 3-0 sweep of Xavier on Sunday that took just 73 minutes to complete. She had four digs in the first set, eight scoops in the second set and seven more ups in the third frame.



Witt was served at 38 times without a reception error to pace a Bluejay defense that surrendered just two aces in eight sets on the weekend.