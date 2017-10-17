Marcus Foster named to Shooting Guard of the Year watch list

Posted by: Sports

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. – Creighton senior Marcus Foster is one of 20 candidates for the 2018 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. Named after Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its fourth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball.



"Jerry West is one of the best shooting guards to ever play the game and by far one of the most competitive personalities in the game as well," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "These twenty collegiate athletes have worked tirelessly to earn their spots on this watch list and have shown similar work ethics and skills as the esteemed Jerry West."



Jerry West attended West Virginia University and averaged 24.8 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in his three varsity seasons. He led his team to the NCAA Championship game in 1959 and was named a consensus All-American in 1959 and 1960. In the summer of 1960, he was co-captain of the U.S. men's basketball team and won an Olympic gold medal. As a professional player, West played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers making the All-NBA First Team 10 times. West won an NBA championship in 1972 and was named the NBA Finals MVP in 1969 despite his team not winning the championship. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.



Foster was a unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST selection, as well as a First Team All-District VI pick by the USBWA in 2016-17, when he was one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award. The Wichita Falls, Texas native started all 35 games in 2016-17, leading the Bluejays with 18.2 points per game, 245 field goals, 75 free throws and 73 three-pointers. He led all BIG EAST players in field goals made, both in all games and in league only contests, ranked third in the BIG EAST in points per game in all games and second in league-only games, and was one of 30 candidates for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year.



Foster's 18.2 points per game were the most by a CU newcomer since Cyril Baptiste's 18.9 ppg. in 1969-70, and his 638 points were 10th-most in Creighton history and most ever by a Bluejay newcomer in their first year on the court. Foster was a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week, earned a spot on the BIG EAST All-Tournament Team, and was named MVP of the Paradise Jam after helping CU to the title last November.



The BIG EAST had three men among the 20 initial candidates, as Foster was joined by Shamorie Ponds (St. John's) and Khadeen Carrington (Seton Hall).



"Now in its fourth year, this award's committee continually compiles a list of the best shooting guards in collegiate basketball," said Jerry West, a 1979 inductee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. "It is truly an honor be associated with this award and I am looking forward to seeing the level of competitiveness and talent each of these candidates exhibits this upcoming season."



