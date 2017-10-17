Hanson named Big Ten co-offensive player of the week

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-Senior Haley Hanson shared Big Ten Offensive Player-of-the-Week accolades, announced by the conference on Tuesday. Hanson receives this week’s honor along with Rutgers’ Brittany LaPlant.

Hanson, an Overland Park, Kan., native, helped the Huskers earn four points on the road last weekend and extend Nebraska’s unbeaten streak to seven consecutive games. On Thursday, Oct. 12, Hanson tallied two assists in NU’s 3-2 overtime victory over Purdue. She assisted each of Nebraska’s first two goals, scored by Sami Reinhard and Meg Brandt. Hanson registered five shots of her own in 94 minutes of play.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Hanson scored Nebraska’s lone goal in a 1-1 tie against Indiana. The senior netted her team-leading ninth goal of the season off an assist from Amanda McClanahan in the 17th minute against the Hoosiers. Hanson took six shots, four of which were on goal, in 110 minutes at Indiana.

Hanson’s nine goals this season are two ahead of the second-best total by a Husker. Hanson also leads the Huskers in points (22) and ranks second in assists (4) this season. Nebraska (9-3-4, 3-1-4 Big Ten) visits Iowa on Wednesday night before traveling to face Northwestern on Saturday night.