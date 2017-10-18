4-Alarm Fire in North Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BREAKING NEWS: Lincoln Fire and Rescue are at the scene of what is now a 4-alarm fire.

It broke out just before 5 a.m. at the Black Sands Apartments near 33rd & Folkways.

Crews have nearly half of the city's apparatus on location battling this blaze.

We'll continue to bring you updates throughout the morning.