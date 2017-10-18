Nebraska Men's Basketball: Huskers to Face Mississippi State in Charity Exhibition Game

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln -- The University of Nebraska and Mississippi State University basketball programs will look to raise money for hurricane victims, as the programs will square off in a charity exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

Nebraska and Mississippi State together sought and received a waiver from the NCAA to play the extra exhibition game with the sole purpose to benefit hurricane victims. While admission is free for Sunday’s game, the American Red Cross will be collecting monetary donations to benefit Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

“Hurricane Irma was a devastating storm which affected many people in the Southeast and in the Caribbean,” Nebraska Coach Tim Miles said. “Our goal is that we can raise a lot of money for those who need it and have a great time competing against Coach (Ben) Howland and his team. It is a great platform for our two programs to raise awareness and help people in need. We look forward to Sunday afternoon and it should be an exciting game.”

“This is a great opportunity to help so many people in need who were affected by the hurricane,” MSU coach Ben Howland said. “Hurricane Irma was devastating, and our hearts and prayers have been with everyone as they have dealt with horrific and tragic loss. This is a chance for us to do our part in helping those in need.”

“I so appreciated Nebraska and Coach Miles for their incredible willingness to support this effort. It’s going to be a fun day for two Power 5 teams to play an exhibition game and get a head start on the season.”

Mississippi State returns four starters and 10 letterwinners from a team that went 16-16 last season for Howland, who enters his third year at Mississippi State.

The Huskers return nine letterwinners, including four players who started at least nine games last season. Junior guard Glynn Watson Jr. headlines the returnees, as he averaged 13.0 points per game, while junior forward Jack McVeigh averaged 7.5 points per game. NU also returns Evan Taylor, who started 21 games last season, and Jordy Tshimanga, who made nine Big Ten starts as a freshman in 2016-17.

Sunday’s game is a rare matchup between the two schools. In regular-season play, the two teams have met just once, with the Bulldogs claiming a 69-66 win in the Ford Far West Classic in Portland, Ore., in 1995.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast by the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka on the call and available on Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. It will be made available to any of the HSN affiliates to carry.

Fans are encouraged to check with their local HSN affiliate to see if they are carrying Sunday’s game.

The Huskers will host Northwood (Mich.) in its other exhibition game on Tuesday, Nov. 7, before taking on Eastern Illinois in the 2017-18 season opener on Saturday, Nov. 11.