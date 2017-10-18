Friend says Florida woman bawled before trip

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A friend of a Florida woman who flew to Nebraska to kill herself says the woman never mentioned to him that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Kenny Johnson, of Orange City, Florida, said Tuesday that 38-year-old Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan was a hard-working single mom who only ever mentioned pain in her feet.

Johnson says Wilemon-Sullivan texted him on July 31 to tell him she was going on vacation and needed him to watch her children until Aug. 3. He says he met her at the airport and she gave him $200 and her truck keys.

He says she was "bawling" and told him it was because she was going to miss her children. Three of the four still lived with her.

Authorities say she killed herself in a wooded area near Weeping Water, Nebraska, on Aug. 1. Her boyfriend Matthew Stubbendieck told investigators she had told him she had late-stage cancer.

He is charged with helping her kill herself.