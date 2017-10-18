Trustees express support for Doane University president

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Doane University board of trustees says it's standing firmly behind the school's president, who's under fire from some teachers.

The teachers have asked the full faculty council for a no-confidence vote on President Jacques Carter, who's in his seventh year leading the liberal arts college in Crete. Among their criticisms in a letter to the council, they say Carter has failed to follow through on strategic initiatives and has mismanaged personnel.

On Friday the trustees endorsed the direction of the institution and stated their continued support of Carter. A board resolution also criticized the teachers' letter to the council, saying it contained inaccurate statements about Carter and the university.

Faculty leaders say the council has not yet moved toward scheduling a no-confidence vote.