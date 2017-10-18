Harlem Globetrotters coming back to Pinnacle Bank Arena - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Harlem Globetrotters coming back to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Press Release from Pinnacle Bank Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters, known for their one-of-a-kind family entertainment, will bring their 2018 World Tour to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, February 2 at 7 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals.

The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament-tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour.

With a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy LoftonAnt AtkinsonHi-Lite BrutonThunder LawBull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT ListerAce Jackson and Hoops Green – the Globetrotters’ show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Their game at the PINNACLE BANK ARENA will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Tickets are on sale now to the public starting at $26 and can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.comticketmaster.com, by phone at 866.448.7849 (automated) or 800-745-3000 (live person) or the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 91 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann’s Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.

WHAT: Harlem Globetrotters 2018 World Tour
WHEN: Friday, February 2, 2018
SHOW TIME: 7:00 p.m.
RESERVED TICKETS: $26.00, $32.00, $42.00, $52.00, $61.00, $86.00 (subject to applicable fees)
ON-SALE DATE: Tickets are on sale now
VENUE: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska
MORE INFORMATION: www.PinnacleBankArena.com www.harlemglobetrotters.com

