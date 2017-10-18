Young readers awarded scholarship money

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

For 15 Nebraska students, doing summer reading paid off big.

They were awarded a $529 dollar investment in college.

"There's really two reasons for the program,” NE State Treasurer Don Stenberg said. “One is to encourage more young people to read over the summer through their local libraries and the other is to raise awareness to parents and grandparents of our state sponsored tax advantaged college savings program that we call Nest.”

It's part of the NEST 529 college savings read to win program.

Over the summer, all students involved in Nebraska public library's summer reading programs were entered to win.

Fifteen were randomly chosen.

The money is more than just a big check.

It's an investment into the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust.

It's meant to help families get started saving for college.

"I'm excited that it'll grow, it's not just a flat amount, it's an investment! I'm thinking about getting my other kids involved too,” Lenay Palser, parent of a winning student said.

To reward the libraries each branch was also awarded $250.