BREAKING: Reports of suspicious person on Wesleyan campus

Lincoln police are searching buildings at Nebraska Wesleyan right now.

There have been reports of a suspicious person on campus.

Officers are going building to building.

Police tell us at this time, officers have not found anything suspicious, but will continue searching the area.

Wesleyan has sent out an alert to students, asking anyone on campus to stay in their buildings.

We have a reporter headed to the college campus and we'll bring you updates when they become available.