NEB Soccer: Huskers Extend Unbeaten Streak with Tie Against Iowa

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Extend Unbeaten Streak with Tie Against Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa – The Nebraska soccer team (9-3-5, 3-1-5 Big Ten) extended its unbeaten streak to eight consecutive games with a 0-0 tie against Iowa (8-6-2, 3-4-2 Big Ten) at UI Soccer Complex on Wednesday night. The Huskers are 3-0-5 during that stretch.

In a game that was rescheduled from earlier this season, the Huskers outshot the Hawkeyes, 18-5, including a 9-3 edge in shots on goal, but neither team found the back of the net. Haley Hanson, Elyse Huber and Michaela Loebel led NU’s offense with four shots apiece. NU also took more corner kicks than Iowa with its 9-1 advantage in that category.

Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned three saves to secure her seventh complete-game shutout of the season. It also marked Corder’s 18th career complete shutout in 39 starts, a total which ranks fourth in program history. She has 21 career wins, tied for fifth in school history, and 122 career saves, eighth-most in school history.

The tie against Iowa marked the fourth consecutive overtime game for the Huskers, and sixth overtime outing in NU’s last eight games. Nebraska is 1-0-5 in those games. The Huskers still hold an unbeaten record in the all-time series against the Hawkeyes with a 10-0-1 mark.

The Huskers journey to Evanston, Ill., for their final regular-season road game on Saturday, Oct. 21 against Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. (CT). Nebraska wraps up its regular-season home slate on Wednesday, Oct. 25 when the Huskers host Minnesota at Hibner Stadium, starting at 7:05 p.m.