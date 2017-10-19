LPD: Suspicious Person at Wesleyan a Prank Call - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD: Suspicious Person at Wesleyan a Prank Call

LPD: Suspicious Person at Wesleyan a Prank Call

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police are working on identifying the person who called in a suspicious person last night.

Officers responded to the Nebraska Wesleyan campus around 7 p.m. last night on those reports police received.

LPD now says it was a prank call and they're now working on identifying who the caller was.

Police tell us they do plan on citing the person responsible.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.