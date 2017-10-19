Area law enforcement serve more than 100 warrants

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Members of the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, UNL Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and other area law enforcement partnered to complete a city-wide arrest warrant detail.

Law enforced canvassed the city in teams of two, contacting as many offenders as possible- completely 108 warrants, and attempting 545.

This was done to help reduce the high number of arrest warrants in Lincoln and Lancaster County. At the beginning of this detail, there were 4,102 active warrants in Lincoln and 944 in Lancaster County.

At the same time, officers participated in a "saturation detail," patrolling busy areas of Lincoln and taking an assertive approach to any offenses observed. They issued 240 official traffic citations, 8 driving under suspension citations and 158 warning citations. In addition, 15 individuals were arrested for narcotics offenses, 2 individuals were arrested for robbery and 13 misdemeanor citations were written.

Full list of citations, warrants issued:

Traffic offenses:

240 official traffic citations

158 warning traffic citations

8 driving under suspension

Misdemeanor arrests:

13 including false information, resist arrest, fail to comply, theft, wheel tax violation, false information, city gun ordinance violation, no proof of insurance, consume alcohol in a park

Misdemeanor narcotics arrests:

12 including possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony narcotic arrests:

3 possession of a controlled substance

Felony arrests:

3 including two robbery arrests and one felony theft arrest.

Warrants:

95 misdemeanor arrest warrants served

13 felony arrest warrants served

545 warrants attempted

Broadcasts cleared:

7 cleared