Nebraska man faces 3 child porn counts in federal indictment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Omaha federal prosecutors say a man has been charged in a three-count indictment in a child pornography case.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Omaha says Steven Carlson is charged with production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. All of the incidents are reported to have occurred last year.

If convicted of all counts, Carlson faces up to 90 years in prison.

It was not clear whether Carlson yet had an attorney, and he could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

