Gretna delays plan to double size after Sarpy County lawsuit

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) _ Gretna officials are delaying plans to double the city's land area after Sarpy County filed a lawsuit to block the city's annexation plans.

The Gretna City Council voted Wednesday night to delay ordinances related to annexation plans that would have brought at least 2,800 people into the city. Gretna leaders say they want to maintain control of major entrances to the city from Interstate 80.

The city of 5,000 people is just southwest of Omaha.

The county lawsuit filed Wednesday argues the proposed annexation includes land not ``urban or suburban in character'' as required. The suit temporarily blocks the city's plans, and a judge will consider extending a temporary injunction on Oct. 31.

Many affected property owners opposed the plan at a council meeting Tuesday night.