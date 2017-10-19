Nebraska corrections department touts progress in report

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska's corrections department is touting improvements the agency made during the last fiscal year.

The agency issued a report Wednesday that notes progress on inmate programming, security, mission-specific housing and construction projects and added prison beds.

Director Scott Frakes say the department has made an unparalleled commitment to setting a new course for the agency and increasing public trust after a series of high-profile problems.

The report focuses on work done during the fiscal year that began in July 2016 and ended in June of this year, as well as department changes dating back to February 2015.

Frakes says the agency is working to improve its services despite having to work in a high-risk setting around the clock.