79-year-old man crossing south Omaha street hit, killed

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say a man crossing a south Omaha street has died after being hit by a pickup truck.

Police said in a news release Thursday that the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, when 79-year-old Carl Schneider was crossing 34th Street at the intersection of 34th and L streets, which is at the crest of a hill and has no designated crosswalk. Investigators say the eastbound truck driven by a 47-year-old Omaha man hit Schneider as it came over the hill.

Schneider was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.