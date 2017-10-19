LES warns of potential scam

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Lincoln Electric Systems

Lincoln Electric System asks customers to be on the alert for potential scams. LES is receiving reports of scammers using an LES phone number and recording, calling businesses claiming to be from the utility and demanding money.

Scammers threaten to disconnect customers’ service and urge them to supply their credit or debit card information, pay immediately with cash or purchase payment cards to avoid losing their power.

LES reminds customers that we do not call customers requesting immediate payment. If you think you've been contacted by a scammer, do not give them any information and contact law enforcement immediately.

To verify the status of your LES account, visit LES.com, call 402-475-4211 or visit LES’ downtown office at 1040 O Street.