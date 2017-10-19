Balancing service and safety: an immigrant's plea for help for her people

Shareen Jirdo has experienced horrors most people can only imagine.

"In Syria I was electrocuted," Jirdo, who was captured, along with 27 members of her family by ISIS, said through a translator.

"In Mosul, they did an operation on my abdomen. I'm not sure what kind of an operation they did."

Jirdo is one of the tens of thousands of Yezidi people held captive by the terrorist group - many of them women and children who are sold into slavery.

"I was sold five different times to five different ISIS militants," she said.

More than 20 members of her family are still missing - including her brothers.

She doesn't know what happened to them, she only hopes they're alive and that the U.S. will do something to help.

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry helped put a law in place that allows for non-citizens, like the Yezidi people, who have helped the U.S. in combat (such as translators) to gain citizenship.

He spoke about the program at the Nebraska History Museum on Thursday.

"There was a special visa program, but it had been capped at a very low number for persons who had risked their own lives standing next to our troops - and who continue to put their own lives and their family's lives at risk because of the service they provide to us," Fortenberry said.

The law helps people like Shareen Jirdo's uncle, who served as a translator for the Army in the Iraq war.

But it only applies to the immediate family members of those who serve, and would not help Jirdo or or her extended family members who are still missing.

She is currently only to be in the U.S. because of her refugee status.

She says she hopes the U.S. will consider doing more to help her family and her people.

"I will continue to seek my brothers and justice for my community," she said.

"As long as my brothers are missing, I will continue to fight to see what has happened to them."

As far as a general immigration policy goes, Fortenberry says there's a distinction between allowing those who've "earned" their citizenship through military service to immigrate, and those whose backgrounds we know little about.

"The travel ban or travel restrictions are from places where we do not have the capacity... to verify who is able to come here and not," he said.

"So, when you don't know who people are - or have the mechanism to verify them - you create national security concerns."

Jirdo says she, and many refugees like her, will never return to their home countries because they can't find peace there.

The program that grants the special visas has a limited number of them available.

As of early 2017, the program had only a few thousand left, with applications reaching an estimated 400,000 people.

