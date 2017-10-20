Security at Garth Brooks Weekend Concerts

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Tonight kicks off a big weekend right here in Lincoln for one of the biggest country music stars around.

Garth Brooks will be performing five shows at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

If you have tickets, there are some important safety reminders. One of them involves the bag you're allowed to bring.

You can bring in either a clear plastic bag like the ones allowed in memorial stadium, a clear gallon-sized plastic freezer bag, or a small clutch purse or wallet that can go inside one of those clear plastic bags.

"It helps us keep a little more control of the bags people bring into the building," General Manager Tom Lorenz told Channel 8 Eyewitness News Reporter Nicole Cousins.

You're also recommended to arrive early for security check-ins.

For a full breakdown of the clear plastic bag policy, security check-points, parking and more, just click here.