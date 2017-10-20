Ford Recalling Select Trucks

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Ford has issued a recall on america's best selling vehicle.

On Wednesday the vehicle maker says it's recalling one–point–three million F–150's due to faulty side door latches.

The affected models include 2015 to 2017 Ford F–150's.

Some of Ford's 2017 super duty pickups are also being recalled in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The company said doors on these trucks could swing open while the vehicle is moving.

Issues with the latch could also prevent doors from opening.

Repairs are estimated to cost 267–million–dollars.

Ford said it's not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the problem.