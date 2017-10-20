Overnight Motorcycle vs. Pickup Crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A motorcyclist is in the hospital this morning after an overnight crash.

It happened just after 11:30 at 14th and Highway 2.

Police say the motorcycle and a pickup collided, knocking the biker of his ride.

He was taken to the hospital with a concussion. Thankfully the injuries are *not* life-threatening.

No word yet on any citations.