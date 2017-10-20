Happy HallowGreen at Lincoln Children's Museum Tonight

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

If you're looking for a fun event to take your kids to tonight, here's one you wont want to miss.

The Lincoln Children's Museum is hosting their indoor trick-or-treat event called Happy HallowGreen. It's from 6 to 8 p.m.

In addition to getting candy, kids will be able to play on all three floors of the museum and learn about the importance of recycling.

A low cost for member families (free for member adults and just $3 for member kid treat bags) means everyone can participate in this fun family event.

Go to www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org for tickets or call 402-477-4000.