Judge will decide on Broken Bow school recall effort

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) _ A judge will rule on efforts to recall a central Nebraska school board member.

Residents have filed a petition seeking the recall of Broken Bow School Board Chairman Carl French, but French and two other board members voted against setting an election because they contend the petition was filed three days too late. The residents than filed a petition in Custer County District Court that claims the board didn't fulfill its duties by not setting the election.

The Kearney Hub reports that at a hearing Wednesday, Judge Karin L. Noakes told parties to file briefs by Friday.

A county clerk has determined residents submitted a petition with enough names needed to trigger a recall, but school board members say state law sets filing limits and the petition was filed too late.

Residents argue the board has approved budget cuts that harm education in the district.