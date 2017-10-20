2-Alarm fire near 27th and Highway 2

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are currently at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at the Southwood Village Apartment Complex near 27th and Highway 2.

Crews are battling the blaze on the third floor. They ask that you avoid the area.

