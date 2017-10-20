Omaha man charged in death of 1-month-old girl

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha man was booked in Douglas County Thursday on homicide and child abuse charges in connection to the death of a 1-month-old girl.

Dakota Ash, 19, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. and is not eligible for release.

According to a public Facebook page, the child died on Oct. 17.