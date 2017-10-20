Woman reportedly raped by intruder in her West Omaha home

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police are currently looking for the suspect near 150th and Giles.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis is asking the public to be extra diligent as a reported rapist is still at large.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Davis said a woman had reported that around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, a masked man armed with a gun went inside her home near 156th Street and Giles Road as she was sleeping, raped her and robbed her of some money.

The sheriff said the man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was in the home for more than an hour.

"We want people to know it is a time to be safe," Davis said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. "We believe this man is dangerous, obviously armed. Lock your doors, make sure your windows are closed and locked, garage doors closed at night. If you can be with someone else other than being alone out walking, that's pretty important. We encourage you to do that."

The sheriff said there was no forced entry into the home.

The victim reportedly called police after the man left and went to the hospital.

If you have any information you believe could help in this case, call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-512-STOP.