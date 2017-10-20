TV tower collapses in Lincoln

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A 500 foot television tower collapsed in Lincoln this morning around 8 a.m.. The tower is located in a field just east of 27th and Superior and is owned by Dave Bratcher LLC. Two witnesses told Channel 8 Eyewitness News they heard a couple of popping noises and tower just collapsed. No injuries were reported and the cause of the collapse is unknown according to a company spokesperson.

The tower is leased by several televisions stations and wireless providers, including the Fox affiliate KFXL. You can still see the Fox affiliate on Lincoln's Spectrum cable system but not over the air. You may see some disruptions on other over-the-air television stations and wireless providers. KLKN Television does not lease on the tower.

Posted by: Mark Haggar KLKN News Director