Nebraska zoo to take in 2 Wyoming grizzly cubs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) _ A western Nebraska zoo has agreed to take in two orphaned grizzly cubs from Wyoming.

A news release Friday from Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff says the cubs were orphaned in the spring when a Wyoming black bear hunter illegally killed their mother.

Wildlife officials had hoped the cubs would survive in the wild without their mother, but it became clear after several months that they would not. Wildlife officials then captured the cubs to find them a new home.

The zoo says remodels are being made to an exhibit to house the bears, and zoo officials are seeking donations to help cover the cost.

Donations may be made online at www.Riversidediscoverycenter.org/bears .

The date for the bears to move into the zoo has not yet been set.