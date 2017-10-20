10-20 Prep Football Scores - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

10-20 Prep Football Scores

Courtesy: Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL
        Arcadia-Loup City 36, Fillmore Central 6
        Ashland-Greenwood 47, Raymond Central 21
        Auburn 53, Fort Calhoun 33
        Aurora 48, Seward 39
        Battle Creek 48, Stanton 8
        Beatrice 27, Norris 14
        Bellevue West 35, Omaha Burke 28
        Blair 32, Columbus 28
        Boone Central/Newman Grove 43, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
        Boys Town 27, Douglas County West 7
        Centennial 20, Sutton 12
        Central City 37, St. Paul 19
        Central Valley 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 6
        Chadron 28, Chase County 6
        Cody-Kilgore 71, Arthur County 13
        Columbus Lakeview 21, Ord 20
        Columbus Scotus 41, Adams Central 21
        David City 20, North Bend Central 12
        Doniphan-Trumbull 34, Wood River 14
        Elkhorn 56, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
        Elwood 54, Silver Lake 12
        Exeter/Milligan 42, Mead 8
        Falls City 27, Syracuse 14
        Fremont 39, Papillion-LaVista 36
        Fullerton 32, Humphrey St. Francis 28
        Giltner 56, Axtell 30
        Gordon/Rushville 37, Cozad 8
        Grand Island 16, Lincoln Southeast 13
        Hampton 60, St. Edward 24
        Hay Springs 44, Hyannis 34
        Holdrege 25, Hastings 14
        Howells/Dodge 42, Clarkson/Leigh 22
        Kearney Catholic 28, Broken Bow 13
        Kenesaw 72, Heartland 40
        Lincoln Christian 54, Southern 0
        Lincoln Pius X 28, Omaha North 14
        Louisville 44, Conestoga 6
        Malcolm 30, Johnson County Central 14
        Maywood-Hayes Center 32, Red Cloud 26
        McCook 70, Lexington 7
        Meridian 60, Pawnee City 20
        Millard West 28, Lincoln High 17
        Minatare 78, Sioux County 58
        Mullen 92, Leyton 25
        Neligh-Oakdale 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 14
        Norfolk Catholic 49, West Point-Beemer 21
        North Platte 35, Omaha Bryan 6
        North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Bridgeport 0
        Oakland-Craig 31, Archbishop Bergan 0
        Omaha Concordia 28, Arlington 6
        Omaha Creighton Prep 63, Lincoln Northeast 0
        Omaha Gross Catholic 48, Nebraska City 9
        Omaha Roncalli 45, Ralston 7
        Omaha Skutt Catholic 56, Bennington 13
        Omaha Westside 38, Norfolk 7
        Overton 58, Ravenna 24
        Papillion-LaVista South 35, Omaha Central 7
        Pierce 73, Madison 14
        Plattsmouth 46, Platteview 34
        Ponca 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0
        Randolph 42, Emerson-Hubbard 12
        Schuyler 21, South Sioux City 18
        Scottsbluff 55, Alliance 0
        Shelby/Rising City 52, Cross County 20
        South Loup 47, Elm Creek 26
        South Platte 44, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 36
        South Platte def. Banner County, forfeit
        Southern Valley 20, Sandy Creek 10
        Thayer Central 20, Superior 18
        Valentine 53, Kimball 6
        Wahoo 13, Bishop Neumann 0
        Waverly 36, Crete 34
        Wilber-Clatonia 41, Freeman 27
        Wynot 58, Winside 22
        York 31, Grand Island Northwest 14
 

