10-20 Prep Football Scores

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Arcadia-Loup City 36, Fillmore Central 6
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Raymond Central 21
Auburn 53, Fort Calhoun 33
Aurora 48, Seward 39
Battle Creek 48, Stanton 8
Beatrice 27, Norris 14
Bellevue West 35, Omaha Burke 28
Blair 32, Columbus 28
Boone Central/Newman Grove 43, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Boys Town 27, Douglas County West 7
Centennial 20, Sutton 12
Central City 37, St. Paul 19
Central Valley 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 6
Chadron 28, Chase County 6
Cody-Kilgore 71, Arthur County 13
Columbus Lakeview 21, Ord 20
Columbus Scotus 41, Adams Central 21
David City 20, North Bend Central 12
Doniphan-Trumbull 34, Wood River 14
Elkhorn 56, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
Elwood 54, Silver Lake 12
Exeter/Milligan 42, Mead 8
Falls City 27, Syracuse 14
Fremont 39, Papillion-LaVista 36
Fullerton 32, Humphrey St. Francis 28
Giltner 56, Axtell 30
Gordon/Rushville 37, Cozad 8
Grand Island 16, Lincoln Southeast 13
Hampton 60, St. Edward 24
Hay Springs 44, Hyannis 34
Holdrege 25, Hastings 14
Howells/Dodge 42, Clarkson/Leigh 22
Kearney Catholic 28, Broken Bow 13
Kenesaw 72, Heartland 40
Lincoln Christian 54, Southern 0
Lincoln Pius X 28, Omaha North 14
Louisville 44, Conestoga 6
Malcolm 30, Johnson County Central 14
Maywood-Hayes Center 32, Red Cloud 26
McCook 70, Lexington 7
Meridian 60, Pawnee City 20
Millard West 28, Lincoln High 17
Minatare 78, Sioux County 58
Mullen 92, Leyton 25
Neligh-Oakdale 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 14
Norfolk Catholic 49, West Point-Beemer 21
North Platte 35, Omaha Bryan 6
North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Bridgeport 0
Oakland-Craig 31, Archbishop Bergan 0
Omaha Concordia 28, Arlington 6
Omaha Creighton Prep 63, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 48, Nebraska City 9
Omaha Roncalli 45, Ralston 7
Omaha Skutt Catholic 56, Bennington 13
Omaha Westside 38, Norfolk 7
Overton 58, Ravenna 24
Papillion-LaVista South 35, Omaha Central 7
Pierce 73, Madison 14
Plattsmouth 46, Platteview 34
Ponca 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0
Randolph 42, Emerson-Hubbard 12
Schuyler 21, South Sioux City 18
Scottsbluff 55, Alliance 0
Shelby/Rising City 52, Cross County 20
South Loup 47, Elm Creek 26
South Platte 44, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 36
South Platte def. Banner County, forfeit
Southern Valley 20, Sandy Creek 10
Thayer Central 20, Superior 18
Valentine 53, Kimball 6
Wahoo 13, Bishop Neumann 0
Waverly 36, Crete 34
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Freeman 27
Wynot 58, Winside 22
York 31, Grand Island Northwest 14
