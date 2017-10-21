Mitchell man sentenced for fatal crash

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.More >>
AYR, Neb. (AP) _ Sheriff's officials say a 67-year-old Hastings man has drowned in a southern Nebraska lake. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Loren Winkelbauer drowned Friday afternoon at Crystal Lake Recreation Area. Witnesses told investigators that Winkelbauer was camping at the park when his hat blew into the lake. Witnesses say he went into the water to retrieve it, went under and did not resurface. Emergency responders...More >>
AYR, Neb. (AP) _ Sheriff's officials say a 67-year-old Hastings man has drowned in a southern Nebraska lake. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Loren Winkelbauer drowned Friday afternoon at Crystal Lake Recreation Area. Witnesses told investigators that Winkelbauer was camping at the park when his hat blew into the lake. Witnesses say he went into the water to retrieve it, went under and did not resurface. Emergency responders...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A television tower collapsed in Lincoln this morning. The tower is located in a field just east of 27th and Superior. Two witnesses told Channel 8 Eyewitness News they heard a couple of popping noises and the tower just collapsed. No injuries were reported and the cause of the collapse is unknown. The tower is leased by the Kearney-based KFXL Fox affiliate. You won't be able to see the Fox affiliate over...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A television tower collapsed in Lincoln this morning. The tower is located in a field just east of 27th and Superior. Two witnesses told Channel 8 Eyewitness News they heard a couple of popping noises and the tower just collapsed. No injuries were reported and the cause of the collapse is unknown. The tower is leased by the Kearney-based KFXL Fox affiliate. You won't be able to see the Fox affiliate over...More >>
Police arrested a Lincoln man for possession of methamphetamine overnight.More >>
Police arrested a Lincoln man for possession of methamphetamine overnight.More >>
Garth Brooks' World Tour doesn't just feature him playing for thousands of fans.More >>
Garth Brooks' World Tour doesn't just feature him playing for thousands of fans.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Eric Walkenhorst said he was setting up a construction sign near 16th and Old Cheney Road when a car ran into him, pinning him to the sign.More >>
Eric Walkenhorst said he was setting up a construction sign near 16th and Old Cheney Road when a car ran into him, pinning him to the sign.More >>
Around 300 people walked from the UNL Student Union to the Capitol for the 5th Annual No Girl For Sale–Walk for Freedom.More >>
Around 300 people walked from the UNL Student Union to the Capitol for the 5th Annual No Girl For Sale–Walk for Freedom.More >>
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the overnight shooting death of a man in northeast Omaha. Omaha police say in a news release that officers were responded to a northeast neighborhood around 2:35 a.m. Saturday to investigation a shooting. Arriving officers found 35-year-old Damon Jackson already dead from an apparent gunshot wound. No arrests had been reported by midday Saturday. Police reminded the public of a $25,000 reward for informat...More >>
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the overnight shooting death of a man in northeast Omaha. Omaha police say in a news release that officers were responded to a northeast neighborhood around 2:35 a.m. Saturday to investigation a shooting. Arriving officers found 35-year-old Damon Jackson already dead from an apparent gunshot wound. No arrests had been reported by midday Saturday. Police reminded the public of a $25,000 reward for informat...More >>
Police are currently looking for the suspect near 150th and Giles.More >>
Police are currently looking for the suspect near 150th and Giles.More >>