Hundreds walk to the Capitol for sex trafficking awareness

By Joe Harris

Around 300 people walked from the UNL Student Union to the Capitol for the 5th Annual No Girl For Sale–Walk for Freedom.

The event raised around $8,000 for the group I've Got a Name, which fights sex trafficking in Nebraska.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks was there. She sponsored a bill the legislature unanimously passed last session that radically increases sex trafficking penalties.

"This is no longer a case of somebody thinking 'oh, I'm just going to go off for a fun weekend,'" Pansing Brooks said. "People are truly being damaged and hurt by the trafficking that's going on. The fact that 13 is the age that children are first commercially trafficked is despicable."

The senator said she will now push for legislation that removes prostitution charges from the victims records.