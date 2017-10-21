Garth's 'Teammates' also in town, spreading love - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Garth's 'Teammates' also in town, spreading love

By Joe Harris

Garth Brooks' World Tour doesn't just feature him playing for thousands of fans.

It also includes a "Teammates ProCamp," hosted by his Teammates for Kids Foundation in each city he plays.

Around 100 kids were selected for Saturday's ProCamp in Lincoln, which featured former Husker football player Chris Kelsay and former UNO football player Chris Bober.

"These are all kids that never paid a dime to get here," Brooks said.  "A lot of them are from boys and girls clubs, stuff like that.  They get to come out and they get to see two guys exactly raised they same way they were, in the same area they're from, just realizing their dreams."

The purpose of these camps goes deeper than giving kids a chance to run around and throw a football.  It's also about connecting with other kids and emphasizing things like attitude, character and being part of a team; things that can be applied in all facets of their lives.

"You know that whole thing 'a single grain of rice can tip the scale,'" Brooks said.  "It's making the difference in one child's life.  If they leave here today knowing one more person than they came with, then this camp's all about that.  It's all about loving one another."

"We talked to the kids and I stressed that throughout life, you're going to be on teams, you're going to be in families, you're going to be in classroom settings and go out there and do your job as your teammate" Bober said.  "And it might not be glorious.  But everyone has a job to do and if you contribute to that team, you contribute to something that's bigger than you."

Kelsay said it doesn't matter whether or not these kids grow up be football players.

"These kids out here...they're out there high fiving each other, loving on each other and having fun," Kelsay said.  "And if one person was impacted, it was worth our while."

Garth and the former football players said it's as much a joy for them to be a part of the camp as it is for the kids.

"To get to be out here with these kids...to hug one another, pick each other up when they're on the ground, that makes you feel better about anything.," Brooks said.  "And any chance you get to spread love and you don't do it, man, that's a crime."

