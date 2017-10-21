UPDATE: Lincoln garage explosion injures 2 men - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Lincoln garage explosion injures 2 men

UPDATE: Lincoln garage explosion injures 2 men

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say two men have been injured in a Lincoln garage explosion.

The blast occurred just after 8 p.m. Saturday. The men were up and walking when police arrived but were soon taken to a hospital. Their names haven't been released.

They had been working on a vehicle in a garage at a duplex, which also suffered some damage.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

UPDATE: Officials are investigating what caused an explosion in a garage at a duplex at 45th and South Streets. 

The house is unstable because of the blast, which means investigators will have to wait to get inside and determine a cause. 

Lincoln Police say two men were inside at the time of the explosion, and both suffered serious burns. 

They are being treated at local hospitals and are in critical but stable condition.

A neighbor told Channel 8 Eyewitness News he ran into the garage with a fire extinguisher to help put the fire out. 

The other people living in the duplex have been displaced until the structure can be ruled stable again. 

This is a developing story. We'll bring you updates as they become available. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.

According to scanner reports, there are two victims suffering 30-40 percent burns.

The explosion blew the garage doors off and started a small fire, according to the police scanner

South Street is blocked off for a few blocks from roughly 40th Street to 48th Street. 

A neighbor Channel 8 spoke with said she heard a loud boom and her home shook when the explosion happened.

Channel 8 has a reporter on scene and is working to confirm more information.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln police officer under investigation for sexual assault

    Lincoln police officer under investigation for sexual assault

    The incident was reported to have begun with a prior contact in an official capacity. We are actively cooperating with their criminal investigation. Any criminal or inappropria...

    More >>

    The incident was reported to have begun with a prior contact in an official capacity. We are actively cooperating with their criminal investigation. Any criminal or inappropria...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Lincoln garage explosion injures 2 men

    UPDATE: Lincoln garage explosion injures 2 men

    UPDATE: Lincoln garage explosion injures 2 men

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.

    More >>

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.

    More >>

  • 24 vehicles vandalized over weekend

    24 vehicles vandalized over weekend

    Contact police at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with with Lincoln Crimestoppers. 

    More >>

    Contact police at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with with Lincoln Crimestoppers. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.