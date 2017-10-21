UPDATE: Two people in critical condition after garage explosion - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Officials are investigating what caused an explosion in a garage at a duplex at 45th and South Streets. 

The house is unstable because of the blast, which means investigators will have to wait to get inside and determine a cause. 

Lincoln Police say two men were inside at the time of the explosion, and both suffered serious burns. 

They are being treated at local hospitals and are in critical but stable condition.

A neighbor told Channel 8 Eyewitness News he ran into the garage with a fire extinguisher to help put the fire out. 

The other people living in the duplex have been displaced until the structure can be ruled stable again. 

This is a developing story. We'll bring you updates as they become available. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.

According to scanner reports, there are two victims suffering 30-40 percent burns.

The explosion blew the garage doors off and started a small fire, according to the police scanner

South Street is blocked off for a few blocks from roughly 40th Street to 48th Street. 

A neighbor Channel 8 spoke with said she heard a loud boom and her home shook when the explosion happened.

Channel 8 has a reporter on scene and is working to confirm more information.

