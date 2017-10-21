Neighborhood vandalized by pumpkins

Residents in South Lincoln are frustrated after a string of vandalisms have left them with some major repair bills.



"My mom came out to go leave for work and she saw pumpkins lying on the ground and then saw that both our windshields of the cars were completely smashed by pumpkins," said Jordan Arndt.

Thieves stole pumpkins stole off the Arndt's front porch and used them to shatter windshields on two of the families cars.

Arndt's family was not the only one vandalized.

According to Lincoln Police five other incidents of people having their windshields smashed by pumpkins have been reporter in the neighborhood between 27th to 40th and Pine Lake Road to Yankee Hill Road.

Another family that lives near 27th and Capitol Parkway caught a pumpkin thief orange handed on their security camera.

The thief walked up to the porch and casually sat down while he waited for a car to pass before he nabbed the pumpkins and ran off.

While that family was fortunate to not have any damage to their car, Jordan's family is facing one hefty repair bill.

"We have to get both of the windshields replaced, it wasn't any body damage, but it's close to $2000 for the replacements," said Arndt.

LPD told us they see this happen around Halloween.

So far no arrests have been made, but police do believe all the incidents are related.