Two staff members arrested at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two employees at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution are in custody and facing contraband-related charges.

Richard Fries, 53, and Ryan Tokar, 31, are being booked in Johnson County Jail.

Fries has been an employee at TSCI as a corporal since January and Tokar is also a corporal, employed since November of last year.

This is an ongoing investigation and we'll bring you latest details as they become available.