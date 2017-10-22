Two staff members arrested at Tecumseh State Correctional Instit - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two staff members arrested at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two employees at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution are in custody and facing contraband-related charges.

Richard Fries, 53, and Ryan Tokar, 31, are being booked in Johnson County Jail.

Fries has been an employee at TSCI as a corporal since January and Tokar is also a corporal, employed since November of last year.

This is an ongoing investigation and we'll bring you latest details as they become available.

