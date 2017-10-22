West Lincoln Elementary Open House - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

West Lincoln Elementary Open House

        West Lincoln Elementary held an open house this afternoon to celebrate the completion of some major renovations.

        Existing classrooms were renovated and expanded and eight new classrooms were also built.

        The schools two playgrounds were moved to accommodate those new classrooms. 

        Students and staff are excited about the improvements. 

        "The thing I'm most excited about is just how beautiful the building is and how all the students are under one roof and we're just proud to all be together," said principal Scott Schwartz.

        The project took 16 months to complete and cost roughly five million dollars.

