Sunday's Breast Cancer Walk, Survivors

Posted by KLKN.

Four thousand people turned out to Holmes Lake for the 17th Annual Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk Sunday.

The event promotes breast cancer awareness and raises funds for the American Cancer Society to advance cancer research.

Communications director Brian Ortner said the turnout every year amazes him.



"It's a testament to the attitude of survivors," Ortner said. "It's breathtaking to see it just come together in a big group and see thousands of people show up...on this gathering circle and get ready to walk."



Meanwhile, Surgical Associates, PC held its 10th Annual Survivors BBQ Celebration.

Dr. Michael Norris said their clinic sees two to three cancer victims per week.



"Today is celebrating our survivors....friendship, family, looking at not only our survivors but those who aren't with us anymore," Ortner said. "Ten years ago we decided we could be a little more than that and make this a picnic in the park. So we put on a little bit of a festival here, have some food, invite all our survivors and love to have them come out and be a part of the big family."



One of those survivors is Janel Windberg.

Windberg was diagnosed with breast cancer in February. She said she went through 20 weeks of chemotherapy and just had what they hope is her final surgery last Monday.

Windberg said the Survivors BBQ is an amazing show of support and an opportunity to connect with others affected by the disease.



"It's more prominent than i think people realize and in just having this walk and have everybody come together just symbolizes all of the strength that we have together."



Windberg said having breast cancer at 44 years old is a testament to how young someone can have the disease. She said early detection is key, but a lot of people have told her they're too afraid to get a mammogram. She had something to say to those people.



"Going through chemotherapy and surgery is a lot worse than getting a mammogram," Windberg said. "Because everything afterwards, if you wait...it's no fun.



Dr. Norris said he's happy to see how many survivors and other people come to socialize at the Survivors BBQ, but he also wishes they weren't there.



"I wish we weren't doing this," Dr. Norris said. "I wish we didn't have to do this. I wish there wasn't a reason to be here. If breast cancer wasn't around I think it'd make everybody happy."

The walk raised $100,000 for the American Cancer Society