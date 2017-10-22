Former Lincoln Resident Charged With Murdering Siblings

A former Lincoln resident has been charged with the murders of his younger siblings.



"Their oldest son Maliek is 19 has been battling depression and mental illness murdered his two youngest siblings five years old and seven years old," said family friend Eddie Brown.

Vinnie and Melissa awoke to screams early last Tuesday morning, what they found is still hard to comprehend.

Their 19 year old son Maliek had stabbed his nine year old brother Noah and seven year old sister Sophia to death in the families Colorado Springs home.

After a struggle, during which the father was stabbed several times, he was able to hold down Maliek until police arrived and saved the rest of the family.

While Vinnie is recovering, the family is struggling with their new reality



"It wasn't like there was ever a warning he would actually do it or do anything to harm people. They were seeking help for him and trying to do all they could do as parents for their child," said Marcus Mason the victims uncle.

Maliek is currently being held without bond at El Paso county jail just outside Colorado Springs.

Eddie Brown started a fundraising campaign on youcaring.net with a goal of $30,000 to help the family.



"What I'm hoping is to get enough donations so that the family can have a sizable down payment on a home and move out of the home they've been residing where the tragedy took place," Brown said.

So far Brown has raised over $28,000 for the family.

The funeral for Noah and Sophia is set for Monday morning in Colorado Springs.