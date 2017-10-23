Lincoln police officer under investigation for sexual assault

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

News release from the Lincoln Police Chief Jeffrey Bliemeister



On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, the Nebraska State Patrol notified me of an inappropriate relationship

and a sexual assault report. The allegations focused on a Lincoln Police Officer. The incident was

reported to have begun with a prior contact in an official capacity. We are actively cooperating with their

criminal investigation.

Any criminal or inappropriate behavior is in contrast to the mission and values of the Lincoln Police

Department and the law enforcement profession. Individuals responsible for these acts will be held

accountable. I have a firm belief in the criminal justice system, the investigative skills of the Nebraska

State Patrol, their collaboration with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office and the administrative

investigatory process in place within the Lincoln Police Department. These are designed to immediately

address complaints of wrongdoing. I trust in these systems and believe they will result in an appropriate

outcome.

The communications with the Nebraska State Patrol initiated internal investigative protocols delineated in

Lincoln Police Department General Order 1430 “Internal Investigations” publically available at

http://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/police/info/genorders/1430.pdf.

A determination was made to place the employee on administrative leave on October, 18, 2017 and they

chose to end their employment with the Lincoln Police Department on Friday, October 20, 2017. Our

internal investigation will continue and is in addition to the inquiry being completed by the Nebraska

State Patrol. Our process will occur in a manner as to not interfere with the Nebraska State Patrol’s

investigation.

To protect the integrity of the Nebraska State Patrol’s process, our internal investigation and the

employee, I am not releasing the name or any other details at this juncture. I want to assure the citizens of

Lincoln that any assertion of wrong doing will be investigated thoroughly.

###