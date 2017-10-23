Lincoln police officer under investigation for sexual assault - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln police officer under investigation for sexual assault

Posted:

POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

News release from the Lincoln Police Chief Jeffrey Bliemeister 


On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, the Nebraska State Patrol notified me of an inappropriate relationship
and a sexual assault report. The allegations focused on a Lincoln Police Officer. The incident was
reported to have begun with a prior contact in an official capacity. We are actively cooperating with their
criminal investigation.
Any criminal or inappropriate behavior is in contrast to the mission and values of the Lincoln Police
Department and the law enforcement profession. Individuals responsible for these acts will be held
accountable. I have a firm belief in the criminal justice system, the investigative skills of the Nebraska
State Patrol, their collaboration with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office and the administrative
investigatory process in place within the Lincoln Police Department. These are designed to immediately
address complaints of wrongdoing. I trust in these systems and believe they will result in an appropriate
outcome.
The communications with the Nebraska State Patrol initiated internal investigative protocols delineated in
Lincoln Police Department General Order 1430 “Internal Investigations” publically available at
http://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/police/info/genorders/1430.pdf.
A determination was made to place the employee on administrative leave on October, 18, 2017 and they
chose to end their employment with the Lincoln Police Department on Friday, October 20, 2017. Our
internal investigation will continue and is in addition to the inquiry being completed by the Nebraska
State Patrol. Our process will occur in a manner as to not interfere with the Nebraska State Patrol’s
investigation.
To protect the integrity of the Nebraska State Patrol’s process, our internal investigation and the
employee, I am not releasing the name or any other details at this juncture. I want to assure the citizens of
Lincoln that any assertion of wrong doing will be investigated thoroughly.
###

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln police officer under investigation for sexual assault

    Lincoln police officer under investigation for sexual assault

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com News release from the Lincoln Police Chief Jeffrey Bliemeister  On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, the Nebraska State Patrol notified me of an inappropriate relationship and a sexual assault report. The allegations focused on a Lincoln Police Officer. The incident was reported to have begun with a prior contact in an official capacity. We are actively cooperating with their criminal investigation. Any criminal or inappropria...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com News release from the Lincoln Police Chief Jeffrey Bliemeister  On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, the Nebraska State Patrol notified me of an inappropriate relationship and a sexual assault report. The allegations focused on a Lincoln Police Officer. The incident was reported to have begun with a prior contact in an official capacity. We are actively cooperating with their criminal investigation. Any criminal or inappropria...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Two people in critical condition after garage explosion

    UPDATE: Two people in critical condition after garage explosion

    UPDATE: Two people in critical condition after garage explosion

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.

    More >>

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.

    More >>

  • Two staff members arrested at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

    Two staff members arrested at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

    The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two employees at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution are in custody and facing contraband-related charges. Richard Fries, 53, and Ryan Tokar, 31, are being booked in Johnson County Jail. Fries has been an employee at TSCI as a corporal since January and Tokar is also a corporal, employed since November of last year. This is an ongoing investigation and we'll bring you latest details as they become available.

    More >>

    The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two employees at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution are in custody and facing contraband-related charges. Richard Fries, 53, and Ryan Tokar, 31, are being booked in Johnson County Jail. Fries has been an employee at TSCI as a corporal since January and Tokar is also a corporal, employed since November of last year. This is an ongoing investigation and we'll bring you latest details as they become available.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.