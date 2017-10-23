24 vehicles vandalized over weekend

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police say they're investigating another string of vandalism cases that occurred over the weekend.

They say 24 vehicles were damaged with rocks, BB-guns and pumpkins.

All took place in the Southwest and Southeast parts of Lincoln, the believe they're all connected.

Contact police at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with with Lincoln Crimestoppers.