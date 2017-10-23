Gun Amnesty Day - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gun Amnesty Day

        Lincoln Police are looking to make the Capitol City a little safer by getting guns and ammunition off the street.

        LPD is partnering with the Suicide Prevention Coalition for the sixth annual gun amnesty day.

        "Some people inherit weapons that they're not comfortable having in their homes or just don't feel comfortable trying to sell and don't want it to end up in the wrong hands so this is a safe way for them to get rid of it and ensure it won't be used in a crime later on," said officer Melissa Ripley.

        This Saturday, October 28th, from 10am to noon people can bring unwanted guns and ammo to the center team station at the corner of 27th and Holdrege. 

        Guns that are being surrendered should be transported in the backseat or trunk of the car and placed in an open box or bag.

        Officers working the event will remove firearms from vehicles to ensure everyone's safety.

        The Suicide Prevention Coalition will also be there providing free lock boxes and trigger guards to people who want to safely store their weapons.

        Officer Ripley said the event has been a success in years past and hopes to remove more guns off the streets this year, "We usually average between 25 to 30 guns each time, we've taken 14 guns off the street...we've taken 10's and 10's of thousands probably 60,000 rounds of ammo."

        The event also aims to reduce the number of suicides by firearms. 

        "So far in 2017 there have been 10 suicides by firearm and one attempted suicide by firearm," officer Ripley said.

        No information or ID is required to surrender a weapon or ammunition.

        The effort is completely anonymous- no questions asked.

