Columbus police say man hit by train died

COLUMBUS, Neb. — A man is dead after being struck by a train in Columbus.

The department said they received a call of a body lying by the railroad tracks near 23rd Avenue in Columbus on Saturday.

Officers said it appeared the man had been hit by a train.

Police said an autopsy was done on Sunday and the man was identified as 27-year-old Scott Dirksen.

