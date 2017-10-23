Nebraska prison director warns inmates of K2 risks - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska prison director warns inmates of K2 risks

Nebraska prison director warns inmates of K2 risks

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska prison director is cautioning inmates on the effects of smoking synthetic marijuana.

Scott Frakes sent a letter to inmates in September to warn them about the dangers and effects of synthetic marijuana, also known as K2 or potpourri.

Employees at Lincoln prisons say they see the adverse effects of the drug, including combativeness and seizures on inmates using it. Staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary say more than 20 adverse reactions that required emergency responses were reported within hours of each other earlier this month.

Frakes says he knows scare tactics won't convince users to stop, so he's aiming his message at inmates who don't use it in hopes they can convince their friends of the potential harm.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln police officer under investigation for sexual assault

    Lincoln police officer under investigation for sexual assault

    The incident was reported to have begun with a prior contact in an official capacity. We are actively cooperating with their criminal investigation. Any criminal or inappropria...

    More >>

    The incident was reported to have begun with a prior contact in an official capacity. We are actively cooperating with their criminal investigation. Any criminal or inappropria...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Lincoln garage explosion injures 2 men

    UPDATE: Lincoln garage explosion injures 2 men

    UPDATE: Lincoln garage explosion injures 2 men

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.

    More >>

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.

    More >>

  • 24 vehicles vandalized over weekend

    24 vehicles vandalized over weekend

    Contact police at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with with Lincoln Crimestoppers. 

    More >>

    Contact police at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with with Lincoln Crimestoppers. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.