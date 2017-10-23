Czech Republic to open honorary consulate in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Czech Republic to open honorary consulate in Nebraska

Czech Republic to open honorary consulate in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Czech Republican is opening a new honorary consulate in Lincoln.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Czech Ambassador Hynek Kmonicek announced Monday that University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Mila Saskova-Pierce will serve in the position.

Ricketts says 83,000 Nebraska residents trace their ancestry back to the Czech Republic, and the state has the highest per-capita number nationwide.

The honorary consulate was created to recognize Nebraska's long-standing cultural, governmental military and personal ties to the Czech Republic.

The announcement was part of a trip by Ambassador Kmonicek to Nebraska.

Saskova-Pierce received her masters and doctorate in Slavic and general linguistics at the University of Kansas.

