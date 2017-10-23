Bond withheld for rape suspect Stephen Prior - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bond withheld for rape suspect Stephen Prior

Bond withheld for rape suspect Stephen Prior

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) - A Sarpy County judge withheld bond Monday morning for the man accused of raping a woman in her home near 156th Street and Giles Road last week.

Stephen Prior, 52, faces several felony charges including:

  • First degree sexual assault
  • Burglary
  • Robbery
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • First-degree false imprisonment 

Prosecutor Laurie Burgess said she was pleased with Judge Patricia Freeman's bond decision.

"I think that's appropriate given the nature of the offense," she said. "The bond is really there to protect the public."

Outside of court, Prior’s sister, Cherie Prior, voiced her support of her brother.

"I don't even think my brother did any of this," she said. "I have no idea what had happened. I haven't even talked to him."

Stephen Prior's preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 14.

His appearance in court came on the heels of a multi-agency manhunt of a Sarpy County rape suspect that led to Prior’s arrest by Sarpy County deputies Friday night.

