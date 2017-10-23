Message from new Nebraska AD Bill Moos

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Dear Husker Fan,



I feel honored to write to you today as I begin my new role of leading Husker Athletics. It is an incredible opportunity for me and my family to be part of an athletic program with the tradition of the University of Nebraska. My motto throughout my time as a Division I athletic director has always been very simple—Honor the Past, Live the Present, Create the Future. There is no better place in the country to live out that mission than the University of Nebraska.



Throughout my time in athletics, beginning as a football player at Washington State through my career as an athletic administrator, I have always had great respect and admiration for the University of Nebraska. This is a prestigious University known throughout the country for winning at the highest levels and doing so in the right way.



Perhaps most importantly, Nebraska is known for having fans like you who are second to none in their passion, loyalty and knowledge of all our teams. In all of my stops throughout my career, I have been committed to a team approach, and the fans will always be a key component of that team concept.



My wife Kendra and I are newcomers to the state of Nebraska, but we feel our background and personality will be a great fit with this university. We can’t wait to be a part of the Sea of Red and as we prepare for our first Husker events, we would like to hear your stories of what makes being a Husker fan special for you and your family.



I am so excited to get started and look forward to attending my first Husker event at Senior Night for our soccer team on Wednesday night.



Go Big Red!

Bill Moos

Athletic Director