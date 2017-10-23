Mayor encourages support for Half-Marathon

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Some roads will be closed along scenic race route.

Mayor Chris Beutler encouraged residents to line the race route to support the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon Sunday, October 29. About 6,500 runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field and ends at the Railyard.

Four special "cheer stations" will be located at Neighbors Park, Union Plaza, Innovation Campus and Haymarket Park. The route and more information are available at goodlifehalfsy.com.



"The Good Life Halfsy does more than promote a healthy lifestyle, it's a popular, high-profile event that really shows off our fun, enthusiastic community," Beutler said. "Runners follow a course through many of Lincoln's beloved locations including Holmes Lake, Sunken Gardens, the Capitol and the Railyard in the historic the Haymarket."

This is the fourth year for the event organized by Pink Gorilla Events, which also created the Market to Market Relay.

Police will control intersections along the race route, and the public is advised to plan ahead for traffic delays. The Antelope Valley trail will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Randolph to Court streets. Southbound 70th Street will be closed from 8 to 11 a.m. from "O" Street to Pioneers Boulevard. Southbound 56th, 48th and 40th streets will be closed at Normal Boulevard from approximately 9 a.m. to noon. Therefore, north and southbound drivers are encouraged to use 84th and 27th streets, and eastbound and westbound drivers are encouraged to use "O" Street and Pioneers Blvd. to bypass the race course.

Additional street closures are as follows:

· 70th Street from Wedgewood to Pioneers Blvd. will be closed from 8:15 to 10:45 a.m.

· All lanes of Normal Blvd. from 70th to 56th streets will be closed from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

· One westbound lane of Normal Blvd. and Capital Parkway will be closed from 56th to Randolph streets from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

· Transformation Drive, N. 19th and Court streets in Innovation Campus will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Some streets in the North Bottoms will be partially closed, and parked vehicles may be towed. Parking will not be allowed on New Hampshire Street from 14th to 6th streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· All lanes of Canopy Street from "R" to "O" streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· The Arena festival lot and Haymarket Park lot will be available for parking, but some streets in this area will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..